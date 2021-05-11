So You've Saved $1 Million for Retirement. Now What?

However, the 4% rule isn't perfect. Not only does it assume a fairly even stock-bond mix, which your portfolio may not contain, but it also assumes you want your savings to last for 30 years. But if you're retiring in your late 50s and have a family history of longevity, you may need more like 35 to 40 years of income. And if you're retiring in your 70s and only think you'll live until your mid-to-late 80s, then you may only need your savings to last 15 to 20 years. As such, you'll need to decide what withdrawal rate works best for you.

From there, you'll have to run the numbers to see how much annual income you'll get to enjoy based on that withdrawal rate. Say you decide to be somewhat conservative and remove 3.5% of your savings each year. With a $1 million nest egg, that means you get $35,000 of annual income. You'll need to then see how much Social Security income you're in line for to figure out what your total income looks like (and also factor in other income sources you may be privy to, like payouts from a pension or earnings from a business you own).