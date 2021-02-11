Social Isolation and the Risk of Investment Fraud

Research has found that people are more likely to be victimized if they are isolated and do not have anyone to discuss an investment proposal with. As a result, those who engaged scammers and lost money are less likely to be married and more likely to be widowed or divorced. Sadly, fraud victimization seems to go hand in hand with social isolation—whether involuntary or voluntary. Common scams can range from Ponzi schemes to identity theft.

When seniors and others are socially isolated, they increasingly turn to the Internet for social interaction and more frequently depend on the internet as a social outlet and are increasingly relying on online services for shopping, banking, and the initiation of electronic payments that may have otherwise been paid in person. Research has found that people who are contacted by scammers through social media or through a pop-up message on a website are more likely to engage with the scammer and lose more money than those who were targeted by phone or email. Loneliness also leads some to look for companionship online. As a result, online romance scams have become increasingly pervasive because the scammers can easily use the anonymity of the internet to mask their deceptive intentions.