Social Security Beneficiaries Lost $45 Million to Scams Last Year. Here's How to Avoid Them

Millions of seniors rely on their Social Security benefits to cover their senior living costs, so hearing that those benefits may be withheld is reason enough to get scared. It's this very fear, however, that scammers tend to prey on.

Social Security scams are nothing new and can take a number of different forms. In some cases, you might get a phone call stating that your upcoming Social Security payments will be delayed or held back if you don't provide your bank account details as soon as possible. Or you may be told that you owe the Social Security Administration (SSA) money and the only way to unlock your benefits is to wire funds to a specific account.

Each year, far too many seniors fall victim to Social Security scams, but last year, fraudulent activity was through the roof. In fact, in the course of 2020, there were more than 718,000 reports of Social Security-related phone scams. All told, they cost victims roughly $45 million.

How to spot a Social Security scam