Social Security Benefits Likely to Increase Next Year, Even if Biden Doesn't Act

COLAs don't happen every year, though. And in some years, the raise that they provide is very small. In 2021, for example, seniors received just a 1.3% raise, which amounted to less than $20 extra per month for most retirees.

But things are looking quite different for 2022. See, COLAs are determined based on year-over-year price changes in the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and clerical workers (CPI-W). The CPI-W results for the third quarter of each year are compared to the results from the year prior to estimate how much prices have increased.

So far this year, CPI-W data shows that prices have increased substantially compared with costs in 2020. This is unsurprising, since the U.S. has been experiencing a period of heightened inflation as the pandemic comes to an end and demand for goods and services rises quickly, helped along by stimulus checks.

In fact, early evidence for the year suggests seniors could be on track for more than a 4% COLA in 2022 -- which would be the largest increase since January 2009, when seniors got a 5.8% raise.