Social Security Confidence Is High -- But Should It Be?

Of course, nobody wants more taxes, and this option may be met by resistance among some lawmakers. But it's a possibility nonetheless.

Another idea that's been thrown around is the idea of means-testing seniors to see if they really need Social Security and cutting or eliminating benefits for the well-off. Of course, many will argue that since the wealthy pay into Social Security, they deserve to collect it in retirement, but it is another idea that's been put out there.

All told, Social Security's trust funds aren't running out tomorrow, so lawmakers have a little time to come up with a solution to its pending revenue shortfall. But they don't have a lot of time, so the sooner they get moving, the better it will be for Social Security and the many seniors who depend on it.