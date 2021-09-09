Social Security Cuts Could Be Coming, But Don't Let That Drive You Toward This Mistake

Hearing that Social Security benefit cuts are on the table -- and not so far into the future -- may be quite unsettling. But don't let that news drive you to make a financially harmful decision.

Rather than rushing to take benefits early, think about your income-related needs and life expectancy. If you're in great health and expect a long retirement ahead, then slashing your benefits by claiming them early is a move that could really come back to haunt you.

Remember, lawmakers may do their part to prevent benefit cuts. But if you file for Social Security ahead of FRA, you'll automatically slash that income stream for the rest of your life. Make sure you recognize the consequences of doing so before moving forward with that decision.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook