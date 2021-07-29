Social Security Isn't Running Out of Money, but Here's Why I'm Pretending It Is

If you're an average earner, you can expect Social Security to replace about 40% of your wages if benefits aren't cut in the future. But realistically, there's a strong chance that benefits will have to be cut.

Advocates have been screaming for years that lawmakers need to step up and intervene to ensure that Social Security is able to continue paying benefits at the level it's supposed to. And so far, nothing's really been done about it.

At this point, we're probably within 15 years of the program's trust funds running out of money. Once that happens, benefit cuts are on the table.

As such, Social Security may end up replacing a lot less than 40% of the typical worker's wages. And the general rule of thumb is that seniors need about 70% to 80% of their pre-retirement income once they stop working to maintain a comfortable lifestyle.

For me, I think that a 70% to 80% replacement target is accurate. And I also know that Social Security won't get me anywhere close. That's why I make a point to aggressively fund my retirement savings year after year.