Social Security Recipients Could Get a Big Raise Next Year

If the third-quarter CPI-W is higher than the comparison period, then Social Security payments will increase by the exact amount of the CPI-W increase. If the CPI-W is equal to or lower than the comparison period, then no increase is awarded. Increases in Social Security income due to the change in CPI-W are referred to as cost of living adjustments (COLA).

For instance, the CPI-W in the third quarter of 2020 was 1.3% higher than the CPI-W in the third quarter of 2019, so Social Security recipients nabbed a 1.3% increase to their income for 2021.

How's Social Security income looking for 2022?

It's too early to say for sure, but CPI-W is notably higher in 2021 than it was in 2020. If that trend continues in the third quarter, then recipients could be in store for their biggest pay raise in over a decade in 2022.