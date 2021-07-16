Social Security Recipients May Get a Big Raise in 2022. Here's Why That's a Bad Thing

Another issue is that we don't know if Medicare Part B premiums will rise next year, and if they do, to what extent. In previous years, Medicare Part B premiums have come close to wiping out COLAs, so even if next-year's raise is impressive on paper, seniors may not get to pocket most of it in practice.

The good news is that the current bout of inflation we're experiencing may end up being transient. Right now, the demand for consumer goods is up as supply chains struggle to meet it. Once supply increases, prices should calm down.

That's not apt to happen overnight, but it also doesn't mean we're in for several years of rampant inflation. Still, seniors who get the bulk of their retirement income from Social Security should plan to spend very judiciously in the near term, reserving their limited funds for essentials like food, medication, and other healthcare expenses.