Social Security Statements Are Getting a Revamp: What It Means for You

The new version, meanwhile, will show you what your estimated monthly benefit looks like for each year between the ages of 62 and 70. That could, in turn, help you land on the best filing age based on your income needs and level of savings. It could also help guide your savings-related decisions by showing you what options you have for claiming benefits down the line.

How to access your earnings statements

So far, the SSA hasn't revamped its earnings statements across the board. That change could take time. But it still pays to check out your earnings statement and see what it says.

If you're under 60, you'll need to create an account on the SSA's website to get at that document. Those who are 60 or older can expect those statements to arrive in the mail.