Social Security: These 3 Questions Can Help You Decide When to Claim Benefits

But let's say you're sitting on a $1 million nest egg. That changes things.

Assuming you're not planning to live a ridiculously extravagant lifestyle, $1 million in savings is a nice chunk of money to get you through your senior years. And in that case, you may feel more comfortable claiming Social Security early and collecting a lower benefit each month.

3. What other income sources do I have?

Your retirement plan may not be your only income source outside of Social Security. You may be entitled to a pension, or you might have partial ownership of a family business that pays you some money every month or quarter.

Furthermore, you may decide that come retirement, you'll rent out your basement or a portion of your home for extra income. All of these factors should go into your Social Security filing decision, so think about the different retirement income streams you'll either be entitled to or can carve out for yourself.

The decision to claim Social Security isn't an easy one, but it's important to approach your filing with confidence. Answering these three questions could make your choice a lot less difficult.

