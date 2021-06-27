Social Security's 2022 Benefit Hike Is Looking Bigger and Bigger

When the report for May came out earlier this month, therefore, it came as a shock to many. Far from reversing course, prices continued to rise sharply during the month, with a headline rise of 0.6% for the benchmark Consumer Price Index (CPI) number. That brought the CPI's increase over the past 12 months to 5%, a pace not seen for more than a dozen years.

In the past, food and energy prices have often been the culprits behind inflationary pressures, but that hasn't been the case this time around. So-called core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose at a faster 0.7% rate in May. As we saw in April, sharp increases in prices of used cars and trucks, household furnishings, airline fares, and apparel helped set the stage for heftier inflation numbers.

On track for a 4%+ COLA

For purposes of determining inflation adjustments, the key figure to watch was the CPI-W inflation index. That number moved higher by 0.9% for the second straight month in May, rising to 263.612. That's 5.6% higher than it was this time last year.