Social Security's Largest Raise in Decades May Not Be a Good Thing

The reason next year's raise isn't such a great thing is that it probably won't allow seniors to get ahead financially. Yes, benefits are likely to increase, but so too has the general cost of living risen already.

Right now, seniors are spending more money at the grocery store, paying more at the pump, and generally grappling with the same cost increases working Americans are dealing with. And so while a 6.2% raise might help them keep up, it may not help seniors shore up their finances or boost their savings for extra protection.

Furthermore, we don't know to what extent the cost of Medicare Part B premiums will rise. Part B premiums are paid directly out of Social Security benefits for those enrolled in both programs. If Part B goes up a lot in 2022, seniors won't see as much of next year's raise.