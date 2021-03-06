Sold Bitcoin? 3 Things You Should Know Before You File Taxes

As a Bitcoin investor, you'll need to track how much you paid for it, the U.S. dollar value of how much you sold it for, and how long you held on to the cryptocurrency before you sold it. All of this plays a vital role in how much you'll owe in taxes, so you don't want to get careless with your record keeping. Since this process is a bit tedious, many Bitcoin investors lean on cryptocurrency tax software to automate the reporting process.

Be prepared before you file your taxes

You'll pay taxes on your profits for the year you sold your Bitcoin. If you haven't sold any of your Bitcoin investment or if you sold it at a loss, you won't owe any taxes yet. But you will still have to disclose whether you've engaged in cryptocurrency activity on your tax return.

This is just a glimpse of what you'll need to know about cryptocurrency taxes; the IRS offers virtual currency guidance that goes into more detail. Investing in Bitcoin may have come with many rewards but don't let those perks cause you to turn a blind eye to taxes, or you'll be penalized later.

