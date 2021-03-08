Some Student Loan Borrowers Are 19 Months Closer to Forgiveness

By the time your loans are forgiven after 10 years, here’s how much not making 19 months of payments could save you (according to potential income):

$20,000 income: $1,098 saved.

$30,000 income: $3,176 saved.

$40,000 income: $5,254 saved.

Now say the same employment scenario is true, but in this case you have high federal student loan debt — $129,500 — which you accumulated for both undergraduate and graduate education. But that higher degree helped you snag a job with a higher income. Again, we assume you will stay in public service and your income will increase at a 3.2% rate over 10 years of making payments.

By the time your loans are forgiven after 10 years, here’s how much not making 19 months of payments could save you (according to potential income):

$70,000 income: $11,489 saved.

$80,000 income: $13,567 saved.

$90,000 income: $15,645 saved.

Savings on an income-driven plan isn’t guaranteed

Forgiveness takes much longer if you’re not employed in a qualifying public service position. An income-driven repayment plan could still save you money — if you don’t pay off your debt before forgiveness.