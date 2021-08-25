Sometimes You Need a Map, Not an App

Believe it or not, there are still plenty of places in the U.S. where there’s no cell phone service and, as a result, no way of navigating with your smartphone on the spot.

You might have to use — brace yourself — a map.

Remember maps? They’re made of paper, and no matter how hard you swipe, tap or pinch, they don't change. Maps don’t have pop-up ads or cookies that track your searches; they might have pictures of local attractions around their edges instead.

And while folding maps might be a lost art, reading them isn’t.

As my wife and I plan to drive cross-country, we’re bringing an atlas of maps as a backup. It’s bulky and you have to turn the pages. But we want to be prepared for the unexpected.

8 reasons to bring a map

It’s a good idea to bring a map on a road trip as a backup, says Michael Tischler, Ph.D., director of the National Geospatial Program at the U.S. Geological Survey, or USGS. “When I was a kid, we always had a Rand McNally road atlas in our car,” Tischler says.

But there's more than just the nostalgia factor. Here are a few times when you could be glad to have an old-fashioned map: