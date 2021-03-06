Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

This penalty applies for each month you're early. And it adds up quickly. For each of the first three years you claim before FRA, benefits are subject to a 6.7% annual reduction. If you're more than three years early -- which you would be if you claimed at 62 -- each prior year leads to an additional 5% reduction. The result is that retirees whose FRA is 67 would see 30% smaller monthly retirement benefits if they first claimed Social Security at 62.

For most people, Social Security is their most secure source of retirement income since it's guaranteed for life. And cost-of-living adjustments help benefits keep pace with inflation. When you shrink your most reliable income source, that means less financial security for you.

Many seniors also rely on Social Security to make up a large percentage of their income, even though it's designed only to replace a small portion of pre-retirement earnings. If you're counting on your benefits for the bulk of your take-home pay, shrinking your checks could be a big problem; they already aren't enough to support you without additional income from savings.