Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Retirement will probably cost more than you think

Many seniors enter retirement expecting their living costs to drop dramatically. But the reality is that a lot of retirees wind up spending a comparable amount of money to what they spent while they were working, and if we dig in a bit, it's easy to see why.

Once you retire, you might manage to shake a few expenses. You won't have to commute to work, for example, and you won't have to make contributions to a retirement savings plan because you'll already be in retirement.

But those expenses aside, you may find that your remaining bills either stay the same or go up. In fact, think about your home. You might manage to pay it off several years before retirement, at which point you're left with just insurance, property taxes, and maintenance to deal with. But property taxes have a sneaky way of rising, and as homes age, they tend to need more upkeep and repairs. As such, your housing costs could climb during your senior years, even if your mortgage is fully paid off.