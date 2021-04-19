Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Also, your nest egg might seem pretty large at first glance, but you may be surprised at how little income it actually gives you on annual basis. Say you manage to retire with $500,000. That's a lot of money, right? But if you need that money to last 30 years, which is conceivable given today's life expectancies, then you'll probably want to limit yourself to a withdrawal rate of 3% to 4% per year, giving you $15,000 to $20,000 in annual income from savings.

Now, say you're entitled to $1,600 a month from Social Security at full retirement age -- that's actually a little more than what the typical senior collects today. Filing at 62 means cutting your benefit down to $1,120. That means Social Security will pay you $13,440 a year. Even if you add that to $20,000 a year from retirement savings, that's only $33,440 -- which means you'll have to find a way to live on less than $3,000 a month. And don't forget about taxes -- unless you have your savings in a Roth IRA or Roth 401(k), you won't get to keep those withdrawals in full.