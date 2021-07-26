Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Seniors who approach retirement with a healthy level of savings are often tempted to claim Social Security as early as possible. The logic is that since they've saved enough to cover their essential bills, they should be free to start collecting Social Security early and use that money for travel or other leisure purposes.

That logic isn't totally flawed. If you really do enter retirement with a heaping pile of savings, then it may not matter when you claim Social Security, and so if you want to file at age 62, so be it. But your definition of a healthy level of savings may need a reality check.

These days, people are living longer, and so it's conceivable that you may need your savings to last for a solid 30 years. And if so, you'll probably want to take withdrawals from your savings at a rate of 4% per year, as that's what experts have long recommended. (To be clear, there are some problems with that guidance, and it's certainly not perfect, but it's also a reasonable starting point to work with.)