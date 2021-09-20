Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Now the upside of claiming benefits at 62 is that you'll get your money sooner, and if you don't expect to live a long life (say, you have many health issues going into retirement), then filing at 62 is a smart move. But if you expect to enjoy an average retirement, or a longer one, then cutting your primary income stream could prove disastrous.

How much of a hit will your senior income take if you file at 62?

These days, the average Social Security recipient collects $1,557 a month. If your full retirement age is 67 and that's the benefit you're entitled to, filing at 62 will leave you with $1,090 a month instead. If you have no income outside of Social Security, that's not a lot to live on.

But even if you do have outside income, you never know how much your living expenses might rise in retirement. Healthcare could cost you a bundle, especially if medical problems develop as you age. You could end up needing a host of home repairs as your house gets older. Or, you might need extra money just to keep busy in the absence of having a job.