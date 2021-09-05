Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

You could leave your spouse in dire straits

If you are the higher-earning spouse, claiming Social Security at 62 could be detrimental to your husband or wife's financial security after you pass away.

See, your spouse is entitled to survivor benefits when you die. Unfortunately, if you've reduced your benefit by claiming it early, the monthly survivor benefit check is smaller.

Since chances are good your household budget is based around both partners receiving Social Security income, the death of a spouse is almost always a huge financial shock. Leaving your spouse with a reduced survivor benefit due to claiming Social Security at 62 could only exacerbate the financial struggles they face.

So, unless you're OK with leaving less for a spouse, getting smaller checks for life, and likely getting less lifetime income than you otherwise could, claiming Social Security at 62 is probably not the smartest financial move. Be sure to consider all of these downsides before you decide to pull the trigger and file for benefits -- even if getting checks in the mail seems like an attractive proposition at first glance.

