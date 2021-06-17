Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

Furthermore, you never know how much your expenses might increase as you age. Many seniors wind up spending more on healthcare as they make their way through retirement. And about half will end up needing some type of long-term care at some point in their lives, which can be expensive.

Having a higher monthly benefit could be crucial if your bills start to climb during the latter stages of your retirement -- especially because at that point, working part time to compensate for the gaps in your budget may not be an option.

Make the right call

While it could be tempting to claim Social Security as soon as you're eligible, you'll want to think carefully about whether that's really the right choice for you. If you don't want to wait until your FRA to sign up, you might consider taking the middle ground, perhaps by claiming at 65, the age at which you can sign up for Medicare.