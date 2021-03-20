Sorry to Say: You Probably Shouldn't Claim Social Security at 62

The estimated growth rate is the wildcard here. Projecting future investment performance can be tricky, especially for shorter time periods. While the stock market grows at about 10% annually over the long term, results in a single year can be much higher or lower than that average.

A look at the changes in the S&P 500 index over the last five years demonstrates this. The S&P 500 is considered a benchmark for the stock market as a whole. As you can see in the chart below, the index grew significantly in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020. But it lost ground in 2018.

And then there's the additional variable of how you are invested. If your portfolio has a high percentage of bonds and cash, it's not realistic to plan on double-digit returns. It might not even be realistic to assume your account's recent growth will continue at the same pace.