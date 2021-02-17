SPAC Investors Are Ignoring This Hidden Danger -- and It Could Cost Them a Boatload of Money

What can go wrong

Merger candidates get lots of media attention, so many investors think every SPAC is successful in its mission. However, that's not the case, and not every SPAC gets to go through all four of those phases described above.

SPACs typically only have 24 months to find merger candidates and consummate deals. SPACs can ask shareholders for extensions, but investors don't have to grant them.

Each SPAC has provisions for what happens if the time limit lapses before it finds a suitable target company. Typically, the cash that the SPAC held in trust to go toward a potential future deal gets distributed back to shareholders, less any expenses along the way. For a SPAC that did its IPO at $10, that usually means shareholders will be entitled to somewhere around $10, after taking into account interest earned during those two years and costs of operating the SPAC.

How a minor headache can turn into a big loss

For investors who participated in the SPAC IPO, such a liquidation can be disappointing, but not devastating. If you were able to purchase SPAC shares at $10 and then get roughly $10 back, all you've lost is the opportunity to have put that investing capital to work more productively elsewhere.