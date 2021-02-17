Standard or Itemized Deductions: What's the Right Call for You?

Now, say you're married and file a joint tax return with your spouse. If you own a home or have various deductions that total more than $24,800, then itemizing clearly makes sense. But if your deductions don't exceed that total, then it pays to go with the standard deduction. It's that simple.

There is, however, one exception. If you're right on the cusp of itemizing versus claiming the standard deduction, you may opt to stick with the standard deduction because it makes filing easy. Say you total up your mortgage interest, state and local tax deduction (which is limited to $10,000, even if you paid a lot more), and charitable donations for 2020, and you have no other deductions to claim. If you wind up with $24,900 in deductions, you may want to stick with the standard deduction anyway. That $100 difference won't make a huge dent in your refund or tax bill (because you'd only be getting back a portion of it based on your tax rate), but it could spell the difference between being able to do your taxes yourself versus hiring someone to do them for you, thereby adding to your costs.