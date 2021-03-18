Start Early to Get Your House Retirement-Ready

Many people want to remain in their homes after they retire rather than move to a senior living facility or community. Unfortunately, most homes aren't set up to help us age safely and affordably.

If your goal is to “age in place,” some early preparation could help make that possible — or point to better alternatives.

“Somewhere in your 50s, hopefully, you're starting to think seriously about are you going to be able to stay in the house you're in? Or are you going to need to make changes?” says DeDe Jones, a certified financial planner in Denver.

Consider what you need to change

Start by thinking about how you would live in your home if you had less mobility, less energy and potentially less money.