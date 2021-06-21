Starting From Scratch? Become a Millionaire in 30 Years With This One Move

Past performance doesn't guarantee future performance

There is no way of telling for sure how your investment accounts will grow over time. And there could be years when you can't make your contributions or when you sell out of your investments and don't realize the return you expected.

Reaching a goal like this can be done but it will require consistency, and when events like this happen, your probability of attaining $1 million will greatly depend on how quickly you course-correct. The sooner you catch these mishaps and get back on track the better your chances of becoming a millionaire in 30 years could be.

Reviewing your accounts annually is a great way of doing this. And if the average returns you're receiving differ greatly from the rates of return you projected or if you don't contribute quite as much as you planned, you have plenty of time for making adjustments like saving more in future years.