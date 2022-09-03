Americans owed an astounding $1.58 trillion in student loan debt at the end of 2021. Stacker looks at the situation state-by-state.
States with the most and least student debt
Ranking student debt by state
#51. South Dakota
#50. Iowa
#49. Alaska
#48. North Dakota
#47. Wyoming
#46. Wisconsin
#45. Nebraska
#44. Arkansas
#43. Indiana
#42. Oklahoma
#41. West Virginia
#40. Montana
#39. New Mexico
#38. Texas
#37. New Hampshire
#36. Kentucky
#35. Minnesota
#34. Utah
#33. Maine
#32. Rhode Island
#31. Kansas
#30. Idaho
#29. Vermont
#28. Hawaii
#27. Louisiana
#26. Washington
#25. Missouri
#24. Pennsylvania
#23. Massachusetts
#22. Nevada
#21. Ohio
#20. Tennessee
#19. Michigan
#18. Mississippi
#17. Connecticut
#16. Arizona
#15. South Carolina
#14. New Jersey
#13. Colorado
#12. North Carolina
#11. Alabama
#10. California
#9. Illinois
#8. Oregon
#7. Florida
#6. New York
#5. Virginia
#4. Delaware
#3. Georgia
#2. Maryland
#1. District of Columbia