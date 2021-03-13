Stimulus Checks Are Coming. Here's How to Triple Yours With Zero Effort

Of course, you don't have to buy S&P 500 ETFs to score an average yearly 12% return on your investments. If you're a whiz at hand-picking stocks, you could buy shares of a few companies you think will provide that same level of growth. But if you want to triple your stimulus payment with pretty much no effort, then S&P 500 ETFs are a good way to go. That way, you're effectively investing in 500 different companies with a single transaction.

There are a number of different S&P 500 ETFs you can choose from, but as a starting point, look at the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO). It charges super low fees (known as expense ratios) that won't eat into your returns in a meaningful way, which will allow you to not only grow your wealth, but keep more of that wealth for yourself.

