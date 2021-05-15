Stock Market Volatility Is Here. Protect Yourself With These 3 Moves

The stock market has had a wild week, and now, fears of inflation are setting the stage for what could be a prolonged period of volatility or even a full-fledged stock market crash. As an investor, you may not want to hear that news. But if you make these critical moves, you can protect yourself in the face of volatility -- and sleep better at night.

1. Boost your emergency savings

What does having money in the bank have to do with your stock portfolio? A lot, actually. When stock values decline, the only way to officially lock in losses is to sell investments at a price that's lower than what you paid for them. If you encounter an unplanned personal expense and need to tap your portfolio during a market downturn, you'll risk taking losses.

But if you have a robust pile of cash on hand in a savings account, you won't have to touch your investments when a need for money arises. And that alone could help you ride out a stock market crash or a period where investment values keep rising and falling.