Stock Values Are Soaring Again. Here's How to Invest in Light of That.

You might think that investing during a stock market downturn is a difficult thing. But actually, in many ways, it's easier to invest during a stock market crash than it is during periods where stock values do nothing but skyrocket.

When you're dealing with a broad market decline, there's ample opportunity to score stocks at a discount, but right now, it's a lot harder to identify those truly good deals. The key, therefore, is to be pickier than usual about the stocks you buy, adopt a buy and hold strategy, and steer clear of shorting stocks unless you truly know what you're doing and understand the risks involved. If you follow these rules, you can make the most of an overvalued stock market -- and set yourself up to make it through any downturn that ensues.

