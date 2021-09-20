Stocks Are Falling as Investors Worry About Evergrande and the Chinese Real Estate Bubble

The global equity market is taking a hit today as investors worry about the high debt levels of one of China’s largest real estate developers. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq, benchmarks of the overall stock market, were down more than 2% on Monday.

The Chinese company Evergrande has more than $300 billion in outstanding debt and is facing a potential default. Some experts are comparing the situation to the collapse of Lehman Brothers during the financial crisis of 2007-08.

While it might seem far away, the Chinese real estate bubble could impact your investment portfolio. Here’s what you need to know.