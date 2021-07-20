Stocks Are Tumbling. Here's Why You Shouldn't Worry.

Next, make sure your portfolio is filled with quality stocks across a range of market segments. During a stock market decline, it can take certain sectors more time than others to recover, so having a diverse mix of stocks is key.

And finally, make sure you're invested appropriately for your age. If you're in your early 60s and are aiming to retire within a year, you should not have 85% of your assets in stocks. A relatively even mix of stocks and bonds is more appropriate for that stage of life, unless you happen to have enough income sources outside of your portfolio that you can afford to leave your investments untouched for a handful of years.

Remember, Monday's stock market plunge wasn't a unique event. Things like that happen all the time. The key is to not let them get to you, and to set yourself up to come away from downturns unharmed.

