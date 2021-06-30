Stocks, Bonds, and Cash -- How Should You Allocate Your Portfolio?

Robert Brokamp: Provide my own thoughts. I mean, the 3-5 years, I think comes from generally what we say at the Fool is any money you need in the next 3-5 year shouldn't be in stocks so then you would think like cash or bonds. As I said before on the show that for retirees, I think that any money you need in the next three, maybe even five years should be in cash, short-term bonds, diversified bond fund, what I call an income cushion. Beyond that, I will just give you some broad ranges from what we've had in earlier retirement. For retirees, a moderate risk retiree 60% stocks, 49% stocks for more aggressive retiree 75% stock, and that's the current allocation for early retirement because the typical early retirement subscriber is pretty aggressive. But I realized that, that's spicy so 60%, 40% might be better. For those who were within a decade of retirement, I think it makes sense to have 20%-25%, at least out of the stock market as you're closing in retirement. But that also depends on your situation. If you're going to retire with a pension that covers all your expenses, if you have the risk tolerance, you could have almost all in the stock market. But I will say, that generally speaking here at The Motley Fool, we generally recommend that everyone have at least 5%-10% out of the stock market. Part of that is to reduce volatility, but part of that is also to take advantage of opportunities. Especially if you belong to Motley Fool service where you're getting a regular stream of investment ideas, it's always a good process to have some money on the side so that you can buy investments as they become recommended or as you see them opportunistically. But what that also means is you might get to a point where you to look at your other investments to determine what to sell and I think that's actually a good discipline as well to manage the risk and how much you have in one sector and how much you have in one stock and those types of things.