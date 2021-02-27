Stocks Fell This Week. Here's Why I Didn't Sweat It

2. I have plenty of savings to fall back on

It's one thing to say you won't sell stocks at a loss during periods of market volatility, but it's another thing to be forced to do so when you need to liquidate positions for money. That's a situation that sometimes can't be helped, but I've made lots of sacrifices to prevent that.

Specifically, I've amassed enough of a savings account balance to cover about a year's worth of living expenses. That's well beyond the threshold for emergency savings a lot of people advise, and it's also a lot of money that I don't let myself use, even though I'd like to. But having that cushion gives me the option to ride out extended market downturns, all the while helping me keep my cool in the face of short-lived volatility.

3. If the market doesn't recover, I'll use it as an opportunity