Stocks Have Been Volatile. Here's Why I'm Not Panicked Over It.

The S&P 500 index (which consists of the 500 largest publicly traded companies and is considered an accurate measure of the broad market's performance) has been through 26 bear markets -- periods where it's lost 20% of its value or more -- since 1928. The good news? It's managed to recover from each and every one. That alone gives me peace of mind despite the mildly unsettling experience of seeing my portfolio value decline temporarily.

2. I'm not planning to sell anytime soon

The only way to lose money in the stock market is to sell investments at a loss. But if you sit tight and ride out periods of volatility, you may not lose so much as a dime. A big reason why I force myself not to check my portfolio frequently -- and especially not during market downturns -- is that I don't want to put myself in a position where I get spooked and make rash decisions, like unloading stocks with the potential to recover.