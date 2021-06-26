Stop Guessing: Here's Exactly How to Maximize Your Social Security

If you want more security in retirement, it pays to maximize your Social Security benefits. If you're not sure how to do that, the good news is that you don't have to guess.

If you follow these five steps, you'll get the largest possible benefit for your situation.

1. Earn as much as possible throughout your career

Social Security benefits are based on your average earnings. So if you earn more, you'll get more benefits. This is only true up to a point, though, because there's an annual "wage base limit," which is $142,800 in 2021. If you earn more than that, you aren't taxed on the extra income and it won't count toward determining your average earnings.

Of course, it's simple to suggest earning more, but not so easy to make that happen. Steps you can take to boost your earnings include negotiating your salary and raises, improving your job skills, or taking on a side gig to supplement income from your day job.

2. Work for at least 35 years

Although benefits are based on average earnings, there's a caveat. Only 35 years' worth of earnings count.