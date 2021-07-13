Stop Guessing: Here's Exactly How to Maximize Your Social Security

The other thing you should do is try to increase your income today. That might be easier said than done, but anything you can do to raise your income will help increase your AIME. That could involve switching employers, asking for a raise, or starting a side hustle.

Sign up at the right time

The government uses your AIME to calculate your benefit at your full retirement age (FRA). That's somewhere between 66 and 67, depending on your birth year. But you can sign up for Social Security as early as 62 if you'd like.

Signing up early reduces your monthly checks, though. If you claim right away at 62, you'll only get 70% of your full benefit per check if your FRA is 67. Those with a FRA of 66 get 75% of their full benefit per check when they sign up at 62.

That doesn't mean you should always delay. If you don't believe you'll live past your 70s or you need Social Security to help you cover your living expenses, starting early could be the right choice. But if you don't need the money right away and anticipate living a reasonably long life, you could get more money by delaying benefits.