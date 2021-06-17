Stop Guessing: Here's Exactly How to Retire a Millionaire

If your timeline doesn't match up with your investment budget right now, don't panic. That's not a reason to give up on your millionaire goal.

A better approach is to save and invest what you can afford today, and then look for ways to increase your activity in the future. Ideas include banking your raises, picking up a second job and investing the income, or downsizing your lifestyle to free up cash.

Get in the game now

The important part is to start investing today, even if your contribution is lower than you'd like. This is because the amount of wealth you can build in the stock market is largely a function of how long you stay invested. The funds you invest today have more time to grow than funds you invest next year.

Waiting only puts you more behind in reaching your goal.

Get in the game now, even if you're not sure of the outcome. Have faith that the path to seven-figure retirement wealth will show itself to you in time.

