Stop Guessing: Here's Exactly How to Retire a Millionaire

A million-dollar nest egg can provide the financial security you deserve in retirement. But, for most people, it will take discipline and hard work to ensure your account balance is seven figures by the time you're ready to leave the workforce.

The good news is, there's a proven path to achieve this goal -- if you're willing to make the effort. You just need to follow these five steps.

1. Calculate the number of years to retirement

If you want to save a million dollars before you retire, you need to determine what your timeline is. That means considering your desired retirement age.

Remember to be realistic when you set your expectations, though. Many people hope to work until 70 but relatively few are able to do so because their health prevents it or they don't have available job opportunities.

2. Figure out how much to save each month

After you know your timeline, you can determine exactly how much you must invest every month in order to have $1 million by your deadline.