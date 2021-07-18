Stop Guessing: Here's Exactly How to Retire a Millionaire

This is a process, and it's probably a slow one for most people. This is not a bad thing. A vanishingly small fraction of the population is able to become a millionaire at a young age — if ever — so it's best to create an action plan and make sure you're sticking to it every year. You don't need to pressure yourself to have this done tomorrow, but you should consider developing the habits that ultimately will help make you a millionaire. Essentially, it's about getting the basics right and letting time take care of the rest.

5. Be deliberate

Much of becoming a millionaire is about being very intentional with your money. You'll need to know where every dollar is going and why. If you have a broad and flexible plan to increase your net worth over the long term, becoming a millionaire should be a natural byproduct. Take action now to set things up properly and you'll be surprised how quickly you'll see the numbers balloon.

