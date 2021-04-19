Stop Trying to Get Rich Quick and Update Your Investing Strategy Instead

Step 2: Realize what a stock really is

While you're probably buying stocks because you hope you'll make money from them, you should recognize that what you're really doing is buying small portions of companies. As a shareholder, your long term returns will be driven by the long term prospects and results of the company.

In the short term, well, the market can be an emotional rollercoaster. You can't really predict what the market will do tomorrow, but you can use its wild swings to your advantage. The key is to build a good estimate of what the company behind the stock is really worth and let the market's price compared to that estimate drive your buy, sell, or hold decisions.

When the market makes a company's shares dirt cheap compared to that estimate, then it might be a good time to buy more shares. When the market makes it very expensive, then selling the shares you own might be a better idea. When it's in between those two extremes, then holding on might very well be the best thing to do.

Step 3: Learn how to create those fair value estimates