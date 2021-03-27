Stop Trying to Get Rich Quick and Upgrade Your Investing Strategy Instead

In other words, diversify... not just at a sector level but at a style and category level as well.

4. Don't bother trying to time the market

Finally, as tempting as it may be, resist the urge to cash out at what seems like a market high. At the same time, don't wait to step into a new position until you think we're at or near a major low. The odds of precisely picking these turns is low. Indeed, it's unlikely you'll get anywhere near enough to them to do you any good.

And missing the mark by just a couple of days can prove more devastating than you might imagine.

Take last year for instance. The S&P 500 was able to hammer out a nice gain of 16.3% in calendar 2020, overcoming a steep sell-off in February and March that finally ended on March 23. Two of the three best days for the S&P 500 last year, however, were March 24 and March 26. If you take those two days' gains out of the mix, the index would have gained less than 5% in 2020.