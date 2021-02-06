Stop Trying to "Get Rich Quick" and Upgrade Your Investing Strategy Instead

If you'd prefer to avoid doing loads of research on individual stocks, you might consider investing in index funds instead. Index funds are groups of stocks that track a particular index, such as the S&P 500.

By definition, index funds experience average returns -- meaning they can't beat the market. However, they tend to outperform actively managed mutual funds, and they're a great "set it and forget it" type of investment. When you invest in an index fund, you can simply invest your money and then leave it alone for decades. Given enough time, you'll see substantial returns.

Trying to get rich quick by investing in the stock market generally doesn't end well, so you're better off focusing on healthy companies that can stand the test of time. By taking a long-term approach, you can get rich over time while minimizing your risk.

