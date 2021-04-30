Stop Trying to Time the Market and Do This Instead

Dollar-cost averaging works in the context of traditional brokerage accounts as well as retirement plans -- specifically 401(k)s, which allow you to have contributions automatically deducted from your paychecks at preset intervals. Some IRAs have an automatic savings feature, too, that allows money to flow directly from your checking account into your retirement account.

So what makes this strategy so effective? Well, a few things.

First, you're timing the market without actually timing the market. By buying stocks at different prices on a regular basis, you're more likely to pay a lower average share price than you would by attempting to buy at just the right time. Plus, you're more likely to avoid losing out on great deals, whereas with market timing, you risk getting so caught up in your quest for the lowest stock price that you miss out on otherwise solid buying opportunities.