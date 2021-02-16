Stop Waiting for the Next Stock Market Crash or You'll Never Get Rich

And last, the one time when people weren't really predicting a stock market crash was before the 2020 crash actually happened. Sure, there were a few prognostications suggesting that the end of the decadelong bull market would have to happen eventually. But they were short on details, and they didn't really lend themselves to any particular action to take.

Accept the next crash

Most important, the 2020 stock market crash didn't crush long-term investors' financial hopes. Those who stuck with the market and weathered the ups and downs are much better off than they were before the crash.

There will be a stock market crash in the future. It won't be fun, and it'll be hard to get through, because all market crashes are hard to endure.

But don't let that next crash become the bogeyman that stops you from investing. Your future wealth is at stake. The only thing to be afraid of is that your fear will be what keeps you from having the financial life you've always wanted.

