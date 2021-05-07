Straight Answers to Your Investing Questions

Beyers: Well, here comes the answer from the other goofball podcast host. This is a great question, Colin, and your instincts are right. For most investors, options are a bad strategy and one of the things that really gets me hot under the color is the amount of marketing of options as a tool to young investors that I've seen from different brokerages and just in the wider media. I think that is irresponsible, so I applaud you for thinking about this, thinking rationally about it. You're absolutely right. For most investors, it's not something you need and it's something you should actively avoid.

Now, having said that, there are a couple of options strategies that we think are pretty Foolish that you can use once you have a lot of experience under your belt, and I really want to stress that. Give yourself a couple of years, build up a portfolio of common stocks, keep some cash to the side and do a lot of studying of how options work, take a look at option pricing, understand what your broker requires, read the disclosures, all of that good stuff, but here are two that you could use, the first is what's called a covered call. Let's say you have a stock that you own, and I think it's best, to be honest, a covered call is best if you have a stock that you actively loathe. I mean really, one that you hate and you would be happy to sell. Let's say, it's like a cruise line, and the option, let's say, it's for a month ahead or two months ahead, and that option is going to pay you a certain amount of money to say like, "Hey, this contract says, if the price hits x, then the shares that you own, these hundred shares, are going to be called away from you. You're going to sell them at that price, and we're going to pay you for the right for that contract." That's called a covered call, and so if you would be happy to get rid of the stock at a certain price, a covered call can be a really interesting strategy, and what's nice about them is if you have the stock and you're not selling it, and you want to earn a little income while you're waiting to sell it, a covered call can just be renewed. Like you have it for a month, you get paid, the stock doesn't get called away. Ride another one, you get paid again and you keep getting paid until you sell it.