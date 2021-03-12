Student Loan Calculator: Estimate Your Payments

Student loans have become one of the primary ways students and their families pay for college. Nearly two-thirds of graduates from public and private nonprofit colleges in 2018 left school with student loan debt, according to the most recent data from The Institute for College Access & Success.

But while student loans can help make college affordable, the amount you borrow now will affect your budget for years after you graduate or leave school. Before you sign a loan agreement, understand not only the total you expect to borrow throughout college, but how much you’ll owe per month in the future.

Enter your student loan amount, interest rate and loan term in months and years into the calculator below. You’ll then see your expected monthly payment and full payment schedule over time. Remember to keep track of all of your student loans to get a full picture of the amount owed. This may mean calculating several times.