Student Loan Refinance Calculator: Estimate Your Payments

Consider refinancing your student loans if your financial profile will make you eligible for a lower interest rate than you currently have, and if you’re comfortable with the terms of your new loan. For example, only private companies offer student loan refinancing, so if you refinance federal loans, you’ll lose crucial protections like flexible repayment plans and forgiveness options. If you may use these benefits in the future, refinancing only your private loans may be best. Or, skip refinancing and opt for a different student loan payoff strategy instead.